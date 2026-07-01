Government considers cutting PDS broken rice to 10% for E20 India Jul 01, 2026

The government is thinking about cutting back the amount of broken rice given out in the Public Distribution System, from 25% down to just 10%.

If this happens, about nine million extra tons of broken rice could go toward making ethanol for the E20 program, which blends 20% ethanol with gasoline.

The goal? Cleaner energy and a greener future, while still keeping food security in mind.