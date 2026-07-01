Government considers cutting PDS broken rice to 10% for E20
India
The government is thinking about cutting back the amount of broken rice given out in the Public Distribution System, from 25% down to just 10%.
If this happens, about nine million extra tons of broken rice could go toward making ethanol for the E20 program, which blends 20% ethanol with gasoline.
The goal? Cleaner energy and a greener future, while still keeping food security in mind.
Supreme Court stay, government backs E20
On June 30, the Supreme Court put a pause on changes to ethanol supply for 2025-26 after some concerns popped up about E20 fuel.
Meanwhile, the government reassured everyone that E20 isn't just a trial: it's safe, up and running across fuel pumps since April 2026, and good for both the environment and the economy.