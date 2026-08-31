Government expands iFMS to match fertilizer sales with farmers' crops
Big update for Indian agriculture: The government is making fertilizer sales smarter by connecting them directly to farmer, land, and crop information through the expanded iFMS platform.
This means more transparency and better matching of fertilizers to what farmers actually need.
Right now, iFMS already handles massive numbers: around 70 million tons of fertilizer sold annually to more than 140 million Aadhaar-linked buyers via 250,000 retailers.
AgriStack ID bookings, PFMS ₹2L/cr subsidies
Farmers can book fertilizers using their AgriStack ID after confirming land details, with QR codes ensuring purchases line up with land records at the store.
State systems like Haryana's Meri Fasal Mera Byora are also plugged in for smoother transactions.
Plus, vehicle tracking is being used to monitor fertilizer movement, and subsidy claims, supporting nearly ₹2 lakh crore in fertilizer subsidies, will be processed digitally through PFMS/e-Bill systems.