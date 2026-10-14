Government extends NSAP to 2031 with ₹53,428cr aiding about 3.2cr

Big update: The government just extended the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for five more years, with a huge ₹53,428 crore budget set aside through 2031.

The program's getting a major refresh. Now, people with at least 40% disability (down from 80%) can get pensions, and there's no minimum age limit anymore.

This means about 3.2 crore people across India will get easier access to support.