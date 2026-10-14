Government extends NSAP to 2031 with ₹53,428cr aiding about 3.2cr
Big update: The government just extended the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) for five more years, with a huge ₹53,428 crore budget set aside through 2031.
The program's getting a major refresh. Now, people with at least 40% disability (down from 80%) can get pensions, and there's no minimum age limit anymore.
This means about 3.2 crore people across India will get easier access to support.
Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana
NSAP is also getting a rebrand as Pradhan Mantri Samajik Sahayata Yojana.
Even the subschemes are being renamed to reflect this new direction; for example, the old-age pension scheme gets a fresh title too.
All funding comes straight from the central government, and new eligibility rules are coming soon, all aimed at making social help fairer and more accessible for everyone who needs it.