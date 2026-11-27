Government mandates fivefold extra toll for intentional FASTag evasion
Trying to dodge tolls by messing with your car's license plate or skipping your FASTag? The government just made that a lot more expensive:
if the masking, tampering, concealment, or missing FASTag is established to have been done with intent to evade user fee, you'll have to pay five times the usual toll on top of the regular fee.
All that extra money goes straight to the authorities.
ANPR strengthens MLFF enforcement
These penalties are aimed at people who cover up their license plates or avoid using FASTag under the Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system.
With Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras now tracking vehicles, it's getting much harder to sneak through unnoticed.
The tech also helps keep traffic flowing smoothly and cuts down on pollution since cars don't need to stop at toll plazas anymore.