Delhi Police denotify Jantar Mantar as protest site
What's the story
The Delhi Police has officially denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. The decision was announced in a standing order dated October 11, 2026. The new designated venues for protests are Ramlila Ground, Burari Ground, and CBD Ground in East Delhi. The order was signed by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and supersedes an earlier order from April 28, 2022.
Protest review
SOPs to be issued for organizing protests
The decision to denotify Jantar Mantar was taken on the recommendations of a committee set up by the Union Home Ministry.
The committee was tasked with looking for alternative venues for protests and demonstrations in Delhi.
The police said that detailed standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be issued separately for organizing protests at these new sites.
Protest plans
Standoff between CJP, Delhi Police
The order comes amid a standoff between the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) and the Delhi Police over permission to hold a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar.
CJP leaders had sought permission for their protest but were denied a date or a reason by the police.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das accused the police of using excessive force against protesters during the recent crackdown.
Protest plans
Protests planned near Jantar Mantar
The new protest venues have also been announced as opposition parties, civil society groups, and student organizations plan demonstrations near Jantar Mantar.
The CJP, Congress, and other INDIA bloc parties are seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and are mobilizing against him.
The site has emerged as a focal point for demonstrations seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.