Government says no action against students in exam leak protests
India
Good news for students, if you joined the protests over exam paper leaks, the government says you're safe from any legal trouble.
The solicitor general told the Supreme Court that earlier confusion about FIRs was just a mix-up, and promised no cases will be filed against students who protested.
CJP Delhi rallies end after assurances
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) rallied thousands of volunteers in Delhi to demand change after the leaks.
The protests wrapped up last month over assurances that no adverse action would be taken against the thousands of volunteers.