Government shifts NEET online, Nandan Nilekani to head data-security panel
India
Big changes are coming to NEET as the government shifts the exam from pen-and-paper to online.
To keep things secure and prevent leaks, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani will head a new expert committee.
The Supreme Court was briefed on this move and highlighted how important it is to protect student data in the new system.
PM Modi announced NEET expert team
This panel was set up after massive protests over a recent NEET paper leak, which reportedly even led to Union Education Minister stepping down.
Prime Minister Modi announced the team (packed with top tech and education experts) to make sure NEET's digital transition is safe.
The Supreme Court will also review petitions for reforming the National Testing Agency on August 3, so more updates could be coming soon.