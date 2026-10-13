Government strips Jantar Mantar protest status, Abhijit Dipke vows protests
India
After the government removed Jantar Mantar's status as an official protest site, CJP activist Abhijit Dipke called out what he sees as an attempt to silence dissent.
He believes this move won't slow down protests, saying, "Jantar Mantar will now be built across the entire country," meaning people will keep speaking up, no matter where they are.
Abhijit Dipke: activism spreading nationwide
Dipke says it's not just about losing a location: it's about trying to stop protests altogether.
But he insists that activism is already spreading beyond Delhi and won't stop anytime soon:
Abhijit Dipke said, "Jantar Mantar will now be built across the entire country."
The message? Protest isn't going away; it's just getting louder and more widespread.