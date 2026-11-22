Government to fine drivers tampering license plates to dodge tolls
Trying to dodge tolls by messing with your car's license plate? The government's cracking down hard.
Soon, if you're caught, you could be fined up to four to eight times the usual toll.
First-time offenders will pay ₹5,000 and repeat offenders will pay ₹10,000 under current rules.
AI cameras to spot tampered plates
State transport departments and NHAI can collect these new fines.
To catch people in the act, toll plazas are getting upgraded with cameras and AI that can spot tampered or hidden license plates.
This tech is expected to roll out in the next couple of months, so dodging tolls is about to get a lot riskier.