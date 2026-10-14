Government weighs replacing Indira Gandhi name with PM in pensions
India
The government is thinking about renaming several major pension schemes, swapping out Indira Gandhi's name for PM in the titles.
If approved, the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme could be called the PM National Old Age Pension Scheme.
Similar changes are on the table for widow and disability pension schemes too.
Pensions offer ₹200-500 monthly
These pensions help some of India's poorest households, offering ₹200 to ₹500 per month to seniors aged 60 and above, ₹300 to ₹500 to widows aged 40 and above, and similar support for adults with severe disabilities.
The larger National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP), which covers these benefits plus family aid and food security, might also get a new name: PM Shayata Yojna.