'Grave betrayal of farmers': Tamil Nadu leaders on Union Budget
Farmers in Tamil Nadu are calling out the 2026-27 Union Budget for overlooking their main struggles—rising costs, climate challenges, and rural distress.
The Tamil Nadu Farmers's Association (CPI(M)) called it a "grave betrayal of farmers," pointing to no new schemes or extra support.
They're also frustrated that the ₹6,000 PM-Kisan aid and subsidies for fertilizers and pesticides remain unchanged.
Farmer leaders feel budget favors industry over agriculture
Farmer leaders like P.R. Pandian feel the budget favors industry over real help for agriculture—things like better crop prices and loan waivers are missing.
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the Budget was "disappointing" and accused the Centre of a "step-motherly" treatment of Tamil Nadu.
For young people connected to farming families or just concerned about fairness, this debate highlights ongoing gaps between policy promises and what actually reaches rural communities.