'Grave betrayal of farmers': Tamil Nadu leaders on Union Budget

Farmer leaders feel budget favors industry over agriculture

Farmer leaders like P.R. Pandian feel the budget favors industry over real help for agriculture—things like better crop prices and loan waivers are missing.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said the Budget was "disappointing" and accused the Centre of a "step-motherly" treatment of Tamil Nadu.

For young people connected to farming families or just concerned about fairness, this debate highlights ongoing gaps between policy promises and what actually reaches rural communities.