Greater Noida GIMS nurse Neetu Chapprana, relatives booked for assault
A nurse at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and two of her family members have been booked after a heated argument over patient discharge paperwork at Greater Noida's Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) turned violent on October 10.
The nurse, Neetu Chapprana, along with her husband Vikas and brother-in-law, allegedly assaulted Dr. Rahul Yadav, causing him to fall and lose consciousness.
Neetu Chapprana dismissed, accused claim disrespect
After Dr. Yadav and the hospital filed complaints, police registered a case against the trio for causing hurt and criminal intimidation. Neetu has since been dismissed from her job.
The accused claim things got out of hand only after they felt disrespected by the doctor during the paperwork process.
Vikas said they just wanted an apology. An investigation is ongoing while Dr. Yadav recovers from minor injuries.