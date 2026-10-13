Greater Noida GIMS nurse Neetu Chapprana, relatives booked for assault

A nurse at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and two of her family members have been booked after a heated argument over patient discharge paperwork at Greater Noida's Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) turned violent on October 10.

The nurse, Neetu Chapprana, along with her husband Vikas and brother-in-law, allegedly assaulted Dr. Rahul Yadav, causing him to fall and lose consciousness.