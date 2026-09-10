Greater Noida magistrate suspended for ignoring SC order protecting students

The magistrate sent a notice to Akshat Tripathi from Gautam Buddha University, accusing him of encouraging others to join the protest and demanding a ₹5 lakh bond.

This move came despite the Supreme Court's September 1 ruling, which had already quashed FIRs registered against protestors and barred fresh FIRs against students in connection with the Cockroach Janta Party protests.

Chief Justice Kant called out the magistrate for "It was a clear-cut order. The language was very plain. Any layperson could understand the order," emphasizing "when we have already annulled [FIRs] and directed that no penal action would be taken against any student."