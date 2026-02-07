Group travel? IRCTC issues new rule for train journeys
If you're traveling on a reserved train near the Nepal or Bangladesh border, you'll need to carry at least one original ID for your group.
No valid ID? Everyone in your group could be treated as traveling without a ticket.
This move is all about tightening security and cutting down on fake or ticketless travel.
What IDs are allowed?
You can use a Voter ID, Passport, PAN Card, Driving Licence, Aadhaar, government photo ID with serial number, recognized student ID, or even a nationalized bank passbook with your photo.
If you're using any concessions or quotas for your ticket, bring proof for that too.
Things to remember
If you're planning a trip in these border areas soon—especially with friends—don't forget the right documents.
It's a quick change but skipping it could mess up your plans.