Next Article
Gujarat allows 12-hour shifts for factory workers
Gujarat just passed a new law letting factory workers do up to 12-hour shifts (with breaks), but still capping the weekly total at 48 hours.
The Factories (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2025, also allows up to six hours of work at a stretch without a break.
Women can work night shifts
Women can now legally work night shifts (7pm-6am) if they give written consent—though factories must provide CCTV and safe transport.
Overtime limits are higher (125 hours per quarter), and anyone finishing four 12-hour days gets three paid leave days in that week.
Gujarat's move follows similar reforms in states like Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, with the Bill citing aims such as promoting industrial investment, economic activities, and equal opportunity.