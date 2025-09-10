Gujarat allows 12-hour shifts for factory workers

Women can work night shifts

Women can now legally work night shifts (7pm-6am) if they give written consent—though factories must provide CCTV and safe transport.

Overtime limits are higher (125 hours per quarter), and anyone finishing four 12-hour days gets three paid leave days in that week.

Gujarat's move follows similar reforms in states like Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand, with the Bill citing aims such as promoting industrial investment, economic activities, and equal opportunity.