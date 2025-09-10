Next Article
Punjab court convicts AAP MLA Manjinder Lalpura in molestation case
AAP MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura has been convicted by a Punjab court for molesting and assaulting a Scheduled Caste woman at a wedding hall back in 2013, when he was working as a taxi driver.
Six others were also found guilty alongside him on Wednesday.
Court yet to announce sentence
Lalpura was arrested right after the verdict, but the court hasn't announced his sentence yet.
This case has followed him throughout his political career—his election affidavit even listed five criminal cases against him.
The incident sparked widespread public outrage at the time, leading to extra security for the victim.