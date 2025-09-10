No more liquor shops in Delhi's residential areas
Delhi is gearing up for a big change in how alcohol is sold.
The government's draft policy plans to shift liquor shops away from residential areas, while also adjusting prices to match neighboring states.
The goal? Reduce cross-border booze runs, tackle social concerns around drinking, and boost city revenue—all while giving shoppers access to more premium brands.
When will new policy come into effect?
A committee led by PWD minister Parvesh Verma is working with industry folks and locals to finalize these updates.
If all goes smoothly, the new rules are expected to kick in after March 31, 2026 (since the current policy runs till then).
For now, officials are focused on making sure the transition doesn't mess with supply or hit government earnings—while also promising a cleaner and safer shopping experience for everyone.