Punjab flood relief: Centre urged to double SASCI funding India Sep 10, 2025

After devastating floods hit Punjab this year, the state government is urging the Centre to double its funding under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema says Punjab suffered estimated losses of about ₹20,000 crore, affecting crops, homes, infrastructure, livestock, and soil, yet got much less SASCI support than states like West Bengal and Bihar.