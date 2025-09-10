Redevelopment boom: 44,000 new homes coming up in Mumbai

The big picture

This plan shifts Mumbai from spreading outwards to building upwards, targeting over 160,000 old societies where open land is hard to find.

Experts say it'll help make better use of space and offer more housing choices in this packed city.

But there's a note of caution too: rising prices could overheat the market, so developers are being urged to play it smart with their finances.

On the bright side, these projects could also pump thousands of crores into government revenue through taxes and stamp duties—a win for both residents and Mumbai's economy.