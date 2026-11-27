Islam had scoped out the air force station and taken photos on his phone. To avoid getting caught, he traveled from Assam to Gujarat using different trains and busses.

When police checked his phone, they found radical material and proof he had been talking with Jaish handlers for about a year.

During the arrest, officers seized an AK-47 rifle (likely smuggled from Pakistan), 23 live cartridges, and cash.

Investigators say Islam planned to escape to Pakistan after carrying out the attack.