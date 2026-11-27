Gujarat ATS arrests Mohammad Saharul Islam for air force plot
A 22-year-old man, Mohammad Saharul Islam, was arrested by Gujarat's Anti-Terrorism Squad. Linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, he was allegedly planning a solo attack on an air force station.
The arrest came after six months of surveillance and specific intelligence tips.
AK-47 seized from Mohammad Saharul Islam
Islam had scoped out the air force station and taken photos on his phone. To avoid getting caught, he traveled from Assam to Gujarat using different trains and busses.
When police checked his phone, they found radical material and proof he had been talking with Jaish handlers for about a year.
During the arrest, officers seized an AK-47 rifle (likely smuggled from Pakistan), 23 live cartridges, and cash.
Investigators say Islam planned to escape to Pakistan after carrying out the attack.