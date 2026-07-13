Gujarat cybercrime branch busts ₹250cr fraud ring with Dubai links

Police arrest 19 across 5 cities

Police arrested 19 people across five cities, including an MBA student from Vadodara accused of opening more than 10 accounts for shady transactions worth ₹7.4 crore.

Shockingly, one suspect's account alone saw more than ₹161 crore pass through it.

The syndicate is tied to 146 cases across 21 states, and investigators are now chasing international money trails to find everyone involved.