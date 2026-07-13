Gujarat cybercrime branch busts ₹250cr fraud ring with Dubai links
India
Gujarat's cybercrime branch just busted a huge ₹250 crore cyber fraud ring.
According to police, the group allegedly ran scams using fake investment platforms, deposit schemes, and UPI frauds, laundering money through fake and rented bank accounts.
The operation, called "Mule Hunt 2.0," even uncovered connections to handlers in Dubai.
Police arrest 19 across 5 cities
Police arrested 19 people across five cities, including an MBA student from Vadodara accused of opening more than 10 accounts for shady transactions worth ₹7.4 crore.
Shockingly, one suspect's account alone saw more than ₹161 crore pass through it.
The syndicate is tied to 146 cases across 21 states, and investigators are now chasing international money trails to find everyone involved.