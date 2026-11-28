Gujarat draft voter list adds over 12L, reaches about 4.48Cr
Gujarat's draft voter list is out, and it added over 12 lakh new names since February.
That brings the total number of registered voters to about 4.48 crore across all 182 constituencies, a pretty big jump.
Women majority among Gujarat new voters
Women lead the pack among new voters, making up more than half of the fresh additions (6,76,524 women out of 12,01,184 total additions).
Young people turning 18 next year can still sign up until December 26, either online, through the ECINET app, or at special camps.
The final voter list will be published on January 18, so there's still time to get your name in if you're eligible!