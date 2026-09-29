Gujarat HC upholds Kejriwal's ₹25,000 cost in Modi records case
The Gujarat High Court has decided that AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal still needs to pay a ₹25,000 cost in the case about Prime Minister Modi's academic records.
Kejriwal had appealed against this penalty, but the court, led by Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal, stood by its earlier decision and saw no reason to change it.
Kejriwal's lawyer says CIC initiated proceedings
Kejriwal's lawyer argued he wasn't really chasing after Modi's degree and that the Central Information Commission (CIC) started things on its own.
But Kejriwal's lawyer said if the degree was online, it should fall within the RTI Act and the dispute would cease to have a cause of action.
The Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, sought costs to prevent RTI misuse.
The single judge also took a dig at the CIC for being too activist in its approach, and made it clear they think the penalty is fair.