Gujarat man fined ₹1L for attending court on toilet

The judges ordered him to pay the fine by July 22, apologize without excuses, and do community service. They called his actions disrespectful. His lawyer says he's paid up and is genuinely sorry.

Digital or not, showing basic respect matters

This case is a wake-up call about how we act in online spaces—even official ones like court.

The High Court's response makes it clear: digital or not, showing basic respect matters if we want these systems to work for everyone.