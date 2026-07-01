Gulmarg starts odd-even entry for most 4-wheelers July 5
Gulmarg's trying something new to keep traffic in check and protect its scenic beauty: from July 5 to August 5, only most four-wheelers with odd-numbered plates can enter on odd dates, and even-numbered ones on even dates, between 8am and 8pm.
So if you're heading up for a break, double-check your number plate before you set out.
Gulmarg Development Authority monitors pilot
The Gulmarg Development Authority is keeping an eye on how this pilot goes for both visitors and the environment.
GDA CEO Tariq Hussain shared that they're teaming up with police to see if the rule really helps.
Plus, trucks and freight vehicles aren't affected.
Also, during the Amarnath Yatra (July 3-August 28), tourist vehicles can't travel between Gulmarg and Srinagar after 5pm so plan your trips accordingly!