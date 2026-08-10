Gunfire at Mingmang Badati wounds 8 Assam villagers, 3 seriously

All the injured were taken to a local hospital, and those most critical were sent to Assam Medical College for further care.

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took cognizance of the incident, saying senior officials and police chiefs of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh are in active discussions.

He also made it clear that Assam will not give up any territory and has sent more police to keep things calm along the border.