Next Article
Gunfire breaks out in Kathua during security search
India
On Tuesday, security forces exchanged gunfire with suspected terrorists in the Najote forest of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.
The operation kicked off after information about possible terrorist activity, leading to an exchange of fire as troops pushed deeper into the forest.
Security ramped up ahead of Republic Day
This clash follows a similar incident last week in the Kahog forest, where dense terrain helped suspects slip away.
With Republic Day around the corner, security teams are stepping up patrols and searches across the region to keep things safe and prevent any threats.