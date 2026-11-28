Gunmen ambush airport-bound car in Callao, injure 2, steal jewelry
A scary moment unfolded in Callao, Peru, when gunmen ambushed a car headed to the airport, leaving two people injured, one of them an Indian national.
The attackers fired at the vehicle on Santa Rosa Avenue, grabbed briefcases full of jewelry, and sped off before anyone could react.
Victims stable, police probe gold bars
The two victims, 29-year-old Vijay Pagrani Iza from India and 35-year-old Peruvian Mari Nataly Miranda Espinoza, are now stable after being rushed to San Judas Tadeo Clinic for treatment.
Police have mobilized eight vehicles and launched an investigation and are looking into whether gold bars were also targeted.