Gurugram cop accused of stalking woman through her car number
A Gurugram police officer is under fire after allegedly stalking content creator Shiwangi Peswani by looking up her personal details through her car's number plate.
The officer first messaged her on Instagram, pretending to be a female cop, but later admitted he was actually a male officer using a fake account.
Peswani says he sent repeated, inappropriate messages, including comments about her age—calling it clear harassment and an abuse of police power.
Peswani has filed a complaint, and the police have started an investigation into the officer's actions.
She's encouraging women to save evidence and speak up if they face similar situations.
The case has triggered outrage online, with many demanding strict action and sharing their own stories of harassment by people in authority—putting the spotlight on accountability within law enforcement.