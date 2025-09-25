Gurugram cop accused of stalking woman through her car number India Sep 25, 2025

A Gurugram police officer is under fire after allegedly stalking content creator Shiwangi Peswani by looking up her personal details through her car's number plate.

The officer first messaged her on Instagram, pretending to be a female cop, but later admitted he was actually a male officer using a fake account.

Peswani says he sent repeated, inappropriate messages, including comments about her age—calling it clear harassment and an abuse of police power.