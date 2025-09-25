Using air power in 1962 war could've slowed China: CDS

One-size-fits-all policy questioned

Back in 1962, using air power was seen as "escalatory," so the government didn't allow it—even though Lt Gen Thorat had considered its use.

Chauhan pointed out that today's military thinking has moved on, as shown in recent operations like Sindoor (2025).

He also questioned treating Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh (then NEFA) with a one-size-fits-all policy, since their situations were very different.