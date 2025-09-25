Using air power in 1962 war could've slowed China: CDS
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan shared that if India had used its Air Force during the 1962 Sino-Indian War, it might have slowed down China's advance and given the army more time to prepare.
He made these remarks in a recorded video message played during the release of Lt Gen SP Thorat's updated autobiography, Reveille to Retreat.
One-size-fits-all policy questioned
Back in 1962, using air power was seen as "escalatory," so the government didn't allow it—even though Lt Gen Thorat had considered its use.
Chauhan pointed out that today's military thinking has moved on, as shown in recent operations like Sindoor (2025).
He also questioned treating Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh (then NEFA) with a one-size-fits-all policy, since their situations were very different.
Thorat's autobiography released recently in Pune
Chauhan called Thorat's autobiography an important look at leadership and strategy—highlighting lessons from his service in World War II and Korea that still feel relevant today.
The book was released recently in Pune.