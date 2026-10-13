Gurugram traffic cops issued over 37,000 challans, levied ₹4.1cr fines
India
Gurugram's traffic cops just wrapped up a week-long crackdown, imposing ₹4.1 crore in fines between October 5 and 11.
They handed out over 37,000 challans, with lane-change violations topping the list of camera-generated challans, as cameras caught 16,331 of the offenders.
Suraksha Rath educated over 415 people
The drive also targeted wrong-side driving, helmetless riders, illegal parking, and drunk driving, especially on busy highways like NH-48 and Dwarka Expressway where drones and NHAI cameras kept watch.
Plus, the Suraksha Rath initiative hit 15 spots around town to teach more than 415 residents and students why helmets and seat belts matter (and why drunk driving just isn't worth it).