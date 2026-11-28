Gurugram traffic police: 6.83L+ challans, 140cr+ collected in 45 days
Gurugram's roads have seen a major crackdown lately; traffic police handed out over 6.83 lakh challans in just 45 days, pulling in more than ₹140 crore in fines.
That's a sharp spike compared to what they managed across the first nine months of 2026, showing just how serious they are about curbing violations.
Traffic police issue 1.7L+ parking challans
The focus this time was on everyday issues: illegal parking (over 1.7 lakh challans), wrong-side driving, lane violations, and skipping helmets, both for riders and pillion passengers.
To make paying up less of a hassle, the department opened six payment windows instead of one.
They also seized more than 7,500 vehicles without number plates, doubling down on road safety and rule enforcement across Gurugram.