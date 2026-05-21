Gurugram traffic police seize Bajaj Discover with ₹11.89L unpaid fines

Bajaj Discover impounded after 90 days

Turns out, most of these fines piled up after the bike was brought to Gurugram post-2021.

The list of violations is long: expired fitness, pollution, and insurance certificates; riding without valid documents or helmets; wrong-side driving; and even carrying a pillion rider without a helmet.

After 90 days with no payment, police finally impounded the bike—and it's not alone; other vehicles with heavy dues were also confiscated recently.