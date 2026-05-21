Gurugram traffic police seize Bajaj Discover with ₹11.89L unpaid fines
Gurugram traffic police just seized a Bajaj Discover motorcycle after finding it had racked up a jaw-dropping ₹11.89 lakh in unpaid fines, almost 19 times what it cost new back in 2010!
The bike was stopped during a routine check at Agrasen Chowk, where officers discovered 88 pending challans, mostly thanks to CCTV and automatic number plate recognition tech.
Bajaj Discover impounded after 90 days
Turns out, most of these fines piled up after the bike was brought to Gurugram post-2021.
The list of violations is long: expired fitness, pollution, and insurance certificates; riding without valid documents or helmets; wrong-side driving; and even carrying a pillion rider without a helmet.
After 90 days with no payment, police finally impounded the bike—and it's not alone; other vehicles with heavy dues were also confiscated recently.