Guwahati police detain 2 for unauthorized Sonam Wangchuk murals
Guwahati police have picked up two people for painting activist Sonam Wangchuk's portrait on public walls, without getting the official go-ahead.
The murals were painted at public locations; on the same day Wangchuk was hospitalized in Delhi during his hunger strike calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, two people were arrested for creating them.
Dispur police probe more Wangchuk murals
The two, Nakul Mili from Dibrugarh and Gaurav Singh from Dakshingaon, have been booked by Dispur police for not having permission to paint in public spaces.
Police say they are still looking into who else might be involved, especially since more of Wangchuk's portraits have appeared around Guwahati.
The case has caught extra attention because of Wangchuk's ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.