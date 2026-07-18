Guwahati police detain 2 for unauthorized Sonam Wangchuk murals

The two, Nakul Mili from Dibrugarh and Gaurav Singh from Dakshingaon, have been booked by Dispur police for not having permission to paint in public spaces.

Police say they are still looking into who else might be involved, especially since more of Wangchuk's portraits have appeared around Guwahati.

The case has caught extra attention because of Wangchuk's ongoing protest demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.