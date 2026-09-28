Hardoi man files complaint against Lord Indra after 56 deaths

In a move that's definitely out of the ordinary, a man from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, actually filed an official complaint against Lord Indra, the rain god, asking for the nonstop downpour to stop.

The state saw 97.6mm of rain in the 48 hours between September 25 morning and September 27 morning, leading to major disruptions: 56 people lost their lives and 46 were injured.