Hardoi man files complaint against Lord Indra after 56 deaths
India
In a move that's definitely out of the ordinary, a man from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, actually filed an official complaint against Lord Indra, the rain god, asking for the nonstop downpour to stop.
The state saw 97.6mm of rain in the 48 hours between September 25 morning and September 27 morning, leading to major disruptions: 56 people lost their lives and 46 were injured.
UP rain damages over 1,020 homes
The rainfall has hit 56 out of 75 districts, damaging more than 1,020 homes and causing 107 animals to die.
Relief officials say infrastructure is suffering and day-to-day life has been thrown off track.
With more heavy rain forecast for the Terai region, authorities are still working on relief efforts and bracing for further updates on damage.