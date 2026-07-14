Harjinder Singh Dhami urges Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor
India
Harjinder Singh Dhami, who heads the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has reached out to Prime Minister Modi, asking him to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free route connecting India and Pakistan that's been shut since May 2025 after security concerns.
This corridor lets Sikh pilgrims visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, a place deeply important to their faith.
Dhami says Kartarpur closure pains Sikhs
Dhami says closing the corridor has caused deep disappointment and pain for Sikhs everywhere. The site is where Guru Nanak spent his last days, and its opening in 2019 was a huge moment for the community.
He's urging Modi to act fast and take steps, both diplomatic and administrative, to restore access and honor Sikh religious sentiments.