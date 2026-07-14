Harjinder Singh Dhami urges Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

Harjinder Singh Dhami, who heads the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), has reached out to Prime Minister Modi, asking him to reopen the Kartarpur Corridor, a visa-free route connecting India and Pakistan that's been shut since May 2025 after security concerns.

This corridor lets Sikh pilgrims visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, a place deeply important to their faith.