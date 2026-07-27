Harjot Singh Bains meets NEET JEE Mains students, pledges funding
India
Punjab's Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains met students from government schools who cracked NEET and JEE Mains this year, even as exam paper leak rumors swirl.
He called them his constituency's "real medals" and promised to personally fund their further studies, sharing how proud he felt about their success.
Opposition demands Bains resign, Mann denies
Opposition parties have accused the AAP government of multiple exam leaks and demanded Bains step down.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann pushed back, saying no papers were leaked under his watch and that any isolated cheating was quickly handled with arrests.
Despite the controversy, Bains says he'll keep supporting hardworking students.