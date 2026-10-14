Two Harvard-linked groups issue 2 contrasting letters on Delhi protests 

The letter says Farasat was allegedly "detained and manhandled by the police" while trying to stop the illegal detention of another protester.

Pasricha was also allegedly dragged away and "illegally detained" for 13 hours despite not being part of the protest.

"We call upon the government and all law enforcement authorities to immediately cease and desist from all violations of constitutional rights, respect rights to peaceful protest....and ensure that those responsible for abuses are held accountable," they wrote.