Haryana brings municipal sanitation workers under Contractual Employees Act 2024

Pay is getting a boost too: risk allowance jumps to ₹2,000 a month, with an extra 15% on top.

Those with over 10 years' experience will now earn ₹25,560 a month (up from ₹20,590).

But many workers are still protesting, unions say the changes don't guarantee permanent jobs and accuse officials of cracking down on their movement.

Next up: Jan Nyay Panchayats across all districts from September 10-12, followed by a state-level Jan Nyay Panchayat in Kurukshetra on September 13.