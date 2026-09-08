Haryana brings municipal sanitation workers under Contractual Employees Act 2024
Big update for Haryana's municipal sanitation workers: the government is bringing them under the Haryana Contractual Employees (Service Security) Act, 2024, which gives job security until age 60, plus perks like dearness allowance, gratuity, and maternity leave.
This move comes after weeks of strikes where workers pushed hard for stable jobs and permanent employment.
Haryana sanitation allowance hiked to ₹2,000
Pay is getting a boost too: risk allowance jumps to ₹2,000 a month, with an extra 15% on top.
Those with over 10 years' experience will now earn ₹25,560 a month (up from ₹20,590).
But many workers are still protesting, unions say the changes don't guarantee permanent jobs and accuse officials of cracking down on their movement.
Next up: Jan Nyay Panchayats across all districts from September 10-12, followed by a state-level Jan Nyay Panchayat in Kurukshetra on September 13.