Haryana CM approves 775 ANPR cameras to spot ELVs
India
Haryana will install 775 automated number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras at gas stations across Gurugram, Sonipat, Jhajjar, and Faridabad to spot end-of-life vehicles (ELVs).
The goal? Cut down on pollution and make sure environmental rules are actually followed.
This move comes after a nudge from the Commission for Air Quality Management and has the green light from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.
Haryana districts to block ELV fueling
The installation of the ANPR cameras will be completed by September 30, 2026.
Starting October 1 that year, if your vehicle is too old (an ELV) and registered in Haryana, you will not be able to get fuel in these districts.
Haryana plans to roll out even more cameras statewide later on (all part of a bigger push for cleaner air).