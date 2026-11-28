A huge cyber fraud has rocked Haryana's development and panchayats department, with over ₹100 crore allegedly siphoned using suspected AI tools that could have been used to hack the payment system.

The scam saw 523 fake bank accounts and 1,897 shady transactions before police stepped in, arresting eight people, including money mules.

Investigators are also checking if the payment portal provider, Austere Systems Ltd. had any security lapses.