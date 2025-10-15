Haryana IPS officer's family agrees to post-mortem, cremation at 4pm

The family of Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly shot himself dead on October 7, has agreed to a post-mortem examination after initially refusing the procedure. The decision comes after Chandigarh Police moved a court seeking directions for the family to identify the body for autopsy. The post-mortem will be conducted at Chandigarh's PGI Hospital and is expected to be followed by cremation later in the day.

Legal proceedings Family approached court after police moved for directions The family's consent for the autopsy came after Chandigarh Police approached a court to direct them to identify the body for post-mortem examination. The court issued a notice to Anmeet P Kumar, Puran Kumar's wife, seeking her response by October 15. If she fails to do so, the application will be decided on its merit.

Official response Action against officers named in suicide note Amid the ongoing investigation, the Haryana government has taken action against those named in Puran Kumar's suicide note. Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur has been sent on extended leave pending further inquiry, while Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya was removed from his post. The move comes after a 31-member committee gave a 48-hour ultimatum for Kapur's removal, and Anmeet P Kumar filed a complaint against him.