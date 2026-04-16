Haryana launches online Census 2027 self-enumeration until April 30 2026
India
Haryana just launched a new self-enumeration option for Census 2027, letting residents fill out their census details online at se.census.gov.in until April 30, 2026.
It is all pretty straightforward: just verify with your phone and mark your home on a digital map.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized that everyone's information remains confidential and is only used for statistics.
Haryana enumerators visit homes May 1-30
If you cannot go online, do not worry; enumerators will visit homes from May 1 to May 30, so no one gets left out.
This digital push comes as Haryana will have 23 districts, up from 21 in the 2011 Census, aiming for more accurate data to shape future policies and development plans across the state.