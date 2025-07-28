Haryana law officers list: 25% candidates have political connections

A lot of people are worried these appointments aren't as transparent as they should be. The state is supposed to pick law officers based on merit (thanks to a 2016 law and Supreme Court orders), but so many VIP family connections make it hard for folks to trust the process. These jobs pay well and involve big public cases, so fairness really matters.

Vikas's selection draws flak

Vikas was picked as Assistant Advocate General even though he still faces criminal allegations from 2017.

Haryana's Advocate General said the selection was "merit-based," but admitted he didn't know about Vikas's background at first.

The move has drawn criticism from some in the public—including those involved in his case—but officials insist all rules were followed.