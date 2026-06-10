Haryana likely trimmed to districts within 100km of Rajghat

Most outlying Haryana districts likely dropped

Districts like Panipat, Karnal, Jind, Mahendragarh, and parts of Bhiwani could be cut because they're farther from Delhi.

Haryana actually asked for this change in May 2022 for areas that haven't really benefited from being in the NCR.

There's a small chance some places along major highways might stay in if they fall within a 1-km corridor on both sides of 11 national highways, but most outlying districts don't qualify and will likely be dropped.