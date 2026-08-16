Haryana Police block farmers at Khanauri border protesting India-US deal
India
On Sunday, Haryana Police blocked farmers marching to Delhi for a planned protest against a proposed India-US trade deal.
The farmers worry the agreement could bring in cheaper imports and hurt local agriculture, so they set out on foot but were stopped at the Khanauri border.
Farmers demand MSP law, debt relief
The main asks: keep agriculture out of the trade deal, guarantee Minimum Support Prices (MSP) by law, provide debt relief, and fulfill past promises.
After three rounds of talks with state officials, which went nowhere, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said they will only talk with the union agriculture minister.
For now, farmers are holding a peaceful sit-in at the border and say they are not leaving until their demands are heard.