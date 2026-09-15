Haryana resumes Ayushman Bharat after Nayab Singh Saini intervention
Good news for patients in Haryana. IMA Haryana has withdrawn its call for an indefinite suspension of Ayushman Bharat services from September 16 after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stepped in and assured a delegation that he would look into issues faced by empanelled private hospitals.
The suspension began on September 1 because private hospitals were waiting on about ₹1,200 crore in payments and facing other hassles.
After Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stepped in and assured a delegation that he would look into issues faced by empanelled private hospitals, the IMA agreed to bring services back.
Meeting clears air over Ayushman Bharat
A meeting on September 14, 2026 between IMA leaders, the chief minister, and Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party president Archana Gupta helped clear the air.
After the meeting, the chief minister said he would look into issues faced by empanelled private hospitals and steps would be taken to reduce the pendency.
Now, IMA Haryana says it's committed to making sure Ayushman Bharat runs smoothly, so people who depend on it won't have to worry about interruptions in their care.