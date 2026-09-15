Haryana resumes Ayushman Bharat after Nayab Singh Saini intervention

Good news for patients in Haryana. IMA Haryana has withdrawn its call for an indefinite suspension of Ayushman Bharat services from September 16 after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stepped in and assured a delegation that he would look into issues faced by empanelled private hospitals.

The suspension began on September 1 because private hospitals were waiting on about ₹1,200 crore in payments and facing other hassles.

After Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stepped in and assured a delegation that he would look into issues faced by empanelled private hospitals, the IMA agreed to bring services back.