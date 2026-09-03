Haryana sanitation strike escalates into police clashes over job security
Sanitation workers across Haryana are stepping up their strike, leading to tense clashes with police in Hisar and Bahadurgarh.
The protests turned heated after workers allegedly blocked garbage trucks and damaged civic vehicles while demanding job security promised in a May agreement.
In response, authorities have registered cases against dozens of workers, suspended fire service staff, and sent return-to-work notices to over 1,200 employees.
Haryana unions announce Jan Nyay Panchayats
Unions aren't backing down: they've organized a torch march and announced Jan Nyay Panchayats (public justice meetings) for September 10-12.
Calling the government's crackdown unfair, workers say they'll keep fighting until all promises are kept.
With the strike dragging on for around a month now, many cities in Haryana are feeling the impact as sanitation services remain disrupted.