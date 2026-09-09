Haryana sanitation workers threaten to escalate strike over May deal
Sanitation workers in Haryana say they will ramp up their strike if the government does not follow through on a 17-point deal made back in May.
Even after suspensions, terminations, and criminal cases against protesters, the strike is still going strong.
Union leader Naresh Shastri called out ministers for ignoring demands like making jobs permanent and ending the contractor system.
Haryana workers plan Jan Nyaya Panchayats
More than 10,000 contract workers across 87 cities are dealing with late or missing wages under the current setup.
Instead of backing down, workers are holding condolence meetings on September 9 and planning Jan Nyaya Panchayats (public justice forums) from September 10-13.
The government has responded by firing staff and filing FIRs against protesting workers.
If things do not change soon, a state-level Jan Nyaya Panchayat in Kurukshetra on September 13.