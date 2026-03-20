Haryana shuts meat shops near sensitive areas during Navratri festival
What's the story
The Haryana government has ordered a ban on opening meat shops near sensitive areas during the ongoing festival of Navratri, PTI reported, citing an official statement. The ban applies to all municipal areas in the state and is aimed at religious places, worship sites, and educational institutions. Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said the decision was taken under the Haryana Municipal Act, 1976 and Regulation of Sale of Meat Act.
Peaceful observance
Minister warns of strict action against violators
Goel emphasized that the ban is aimed at maintaining peace and law and order during the Navratri festivities. According to the report, he warned of strict action against violators of this order. The minister also directed municipal officers to ensure regular monitoring of meat shops in their jurisdictions during this period.
Festival details
Navratri festival
The Chaitra Navratri, a major Hindu festival, started on March 19 and will end on March 27. The nine-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, with devotees seeking blessings for strength, prosperity, and protection. In the Palwal district of Haryana, considered sensitive due to past unrest, all meat shops have been ordered to remain shut during Navratri.
Nationwide trend
Similar restrictions in other states and cities
Haryana's decision follows similar rules in Uttar Pradesh and cities like Varanasi during festivals. The move is part of a larger trend of balancing tradition with public order by restricting meat shops near sensitive areas during religious observances. Groups such as Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) have also called for similar bans in other cities, citing hygiene concerns near temples.