Haryana shuts meat shops near sensitive areas during Navratri festival

The Haryana government has ordered a ban on opening meat shops near sensitive areas during the ongoing festival of Navratri , PTI reported, citing an official statement. The ban applies to all municipal areas in the state and is aimed at religious places, worship sites, and educational institutions. Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel said the decision was taken under the Haryana Municipal Act, 1976 and Regulation of Sale of Meat Act.

Peaceful observance Minister warns of strict action against violators Goel emphasized that the ban is aimed at maintaining peace and law and order during the Navratri festivities. According to the report, he warned of strict action against violators of this order. The minister also directed municipal officers to ensure regular monitoring of meat shops in their jurisdictions during this period.

Festival details Navratri festival The Chaitra Navratri, a major Hindu festival, started on March 19 and will end on March 27. The nine-day festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine forms, with devotees seeking blessings for strength, prosperity, and protection. In the Palwal district of Haryana, considered sensitive due to past unrest, all meat shops have been ordered to remain shut during Navratri.

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